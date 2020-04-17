TRAI allows telcos over 100% increase in international call termination charges

NEW DELHI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Tai) on Friday allowed mobile operators to raise international call termination charges or ITC to a record 65 paise per minute.

After receiving comments from stakeholder during a review of the charges in December, Trai has allowed mobile operators to raise ITC within a range of 35 paise per minute to 65 paise per minute from 30 paise earlier.

ITC is the charge paid by an international long-distance operator or ILDO to an Indian firm for a call that terminates on the domestic company’s network.

The telecom regulator had sharply cut the fees by 43% in February 2018 to 30 paise per minute to lower the price of international calls.

The move to cut the ITC from 53 paise before was met with intense criticism from most Indian operators. Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) director general Rajan S. Mathews had then said that the move would result in loss of foreign exchange as these charges are usually paid in dollars, as well as loss of revenue to the exchequer from both license fee and taxes.

With the new regulations of providing forbearance in terms of how much Indian operators can charge ILDOs for terminating calls, the regulator believes that it has struck a balance between providing flexibility to domestic service providers while not hurting subscribers.

“To a large extent, this would also address the concerns of such stakeholders who are advocating for continuation of fixed uniform ITC regime as this is the nearest alternate approach, which also provides the required flexibility to service providers to face the emerging challenges in the market," TRAI said in its explanatory memorandum on Friday.

“Such flexibility provided to service providers may help them in designing innovative tariff models in the interest of their subscribers."

Even if telecom operators charge ILDOs, the upper limit of the charges that is 65 paise per minute, it will still be lower than most other countries, including the US where the charge is ₹1.1 per minute or Singapore where it is ₹1.7 per minute, as per TRAI’s explanatory memorandum.

“As this new regulatory regime for the rate of ITC is being prescribed for the first time in the country, the Authority would closely monitor its implementation, including the trends and patterns of ILD voice traffic in the country. The Authority, if it deems necessary, may review this regime as well as the rate of ITC in due course of time," TRAI said.

