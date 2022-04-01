Trai asks telcos to offer 30-day validity plans

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Every telecom service provider shall offer at least one plan voucher, one special tariff voucher, and one combo voucher which shall be renewable on the same date of every month, the Trai said
India’s telecom regulator has mandated that all carriers must provide at least one plan voucher, special tariff voucher, and combination voucher which can be renewed after the completion of a month’s duration. Telecom operators currently offer such packs for 28 days.
“Every telecom service provider shall offer at least one plan voucher, one special tariff voucher, and one combo voucher which shall be renewable on the same date of every month," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in a tariff order on Thursday.
It clarified that if the date of such renewal is not available in a particular month, then it shall be the last date of that month. The regulator has given 60 days for all carriers to comply.
In January this year, Trai had asked telcos to provide pre-paid mobile recharge plans with 30-day validity, a move that was bound to reduce the number of recharges done by a user in a year.
Trai cited representations from carriers who raised issues that customers might face in case the next date of recharge falls on the 31st of a month, or on any day between 29 January to 31 January. Further, the deadline of two months for implementing the order was not adequate due to technical infeasibility, the carriers said, and sought more time.
India’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio launched ₹259 plan with calendar month validity earlier this week, to help prepaid users remember just one recharge date every month.
