Trai asks telcos to publish detailed tariff plans in 15 days

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Friday directed telecom operators to publish details of their tariff plans within 15 days. The details of all prepaid and postpaid plans have to be published within two weeks starting today.

The direction follows Trai’s conclusion that the existing format to seek details of tariff plans was inadequate considering the proliferation of innovative offers such as special vouchers, combo schemes and any add-on to regular voice and data plans, the regulator said.

“We realised that our format was insufficient and could not seek complete information. To ensure users get all the details, we have retained the basic format of sharing information and the rest has to be detailed by the companies," a senior government official said.

The details of all tariff plans should be made available to subscribers at customer care centres, points of sale, retail outlets, website and application of the telecom operator.

Telecom service providers will have to share details of units, volume of voice, data, SMS and the applicable rates, limit of usage and speed beyond the entitled use. Details of upfront cost along with relevant itemised information such as advance rentals, deposits and connection fee for postpaid users must be published.

Trai’s direction comes a day after Vodafone Idea Ltd removed the claim of 50% faster data speed from its RedX premium plan priced at ₹1,099. The telco also dropped ‘priority 4G network’ as a benefit, but retained priority service through customer care centre.

According to a senior government official, Vodafone Idea is yet to submit a modified RedX plan to the telecom regulator. Telcos can submit their plans to Trai within seven days of the launch or modification, the official added.

Details of validity period of a tariff plan and the last date of bill payment should be mentioned in a “clear, unambiguous and easy to understand manner for consumers".

Trai also directed the telcos to publish an exhaustive list of quantity and rate of products such as voice, data and SMS in case of a bundled tariff offer. Consumers should have the information on all charges to be levied for using telecom as well as non-telecom products, which are not specifically proposed or included in a plan.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via