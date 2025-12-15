Mint Explainer | Trai plans a cut in network spectrum charges—why it matters for telcos
Trai has proposed slashing charges on network spectrum used to connect mobile towers, arguing that telecom operators are overpaying for non-revenue infrastructure critical to 5G expansion. Here is why it matters.
Last week, India’s telecom regulator proposed cutting the charges operators pay to use a set of airwaves known as microwave spectrum. These airwaves are not used by consumers directly. Instead, they serve as backhaul—connecting mobile towers to the core network so calls, data, video streaming and messaging work seamlessly.