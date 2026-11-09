TRAI caps telecom interconnection charges at ₹42.3 lakh: What changes from January 2027?

India’s telecom regulator has set new annual price ceilings for IP-based interconnection ports, capping charges at ₹5.6 lakh for a 1 Gbps port and ₹42.3 lakh for a 10 Gbps port. The revised rules, which will take effect from January 1, 2027, are aimed at bringing telecom interconnection charges in line with changing network technology.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) announced the changes on Monday through the Telecommunication Interconnection (Port Charges) (Third Amendment) Regulations, 2026. The rules will apply to interconnection arrangements across fixed-line, mobile, national long-distance and international long-distance services.
Under the new framework, telecom operators can negotiate port charges below the prescribed limits. They can also agree on ports with different bandwidth capacities, provided the charges are calculated using the methodology laid down for 1 Gbps and 10 Gbps connections.
TRAI has also expanded the definition of a port to cover both traditional E1 ports, which offer 2.048 Mbps capacity, and newer IP-based ports, with bandwidth measured in Mbps or Gbps.
The regulator clarified that the existing charges will continue to apply to E1 ports, while the newly prescribed ceilings will govern IP-based interconnection.
The amendment also introduces a graded financial disincentive mechanism to improve compliance. Under the framework, the maximum penalty for each instance of violation of specified provisions will be ₹15 lakh per service area.
The revised rules follow a consultation process that began with a pre-consultation paper on April 3, 2025. TRAI subsequently issued a consultation paper on November 10, 2025, followed by an open house discussion on January 28, 2026.
Interconnection allows customers on different telecom networks to communicate with one another. It involves arrangements between service providers that enable calls and other telecommunications traffic to move from one network to another.
Under the TRAI Act, 1997, the regulator has the authority to set interconnection terms and ensure that networks can connect effectively.
The original Telecommunication Interconnection (Port Charges) Regulations, introduced in 2001, established the charges that operators must pay for terminating interconnection links at another provider's network. However, the framework was largely designed around older E1 and time-division multiplexing (TDM) technology.
TRAI said these charges were last revised in 2012, making an update necessary as telecom networks increasingly move towards IP-based infrastructure.
The latest amendments add a pricing framework for IP-based ports while retaining the existing provisions for legacy interconnection technology.
According to the regulator, the changes are intended to offer telecom operators greater clarity over interconnection costs while promoting transparency, fair competition and non-discriminatory access across networks.
(With PTI inputs)
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