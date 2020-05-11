Trai cautions users on ISD charges for online conferencing platforms

MUMBAI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has issued an advisory on checking for international call charges while joining online conferencing platforms following complaints of hefty bills received by consumers.

"Considering that a large number of members of public have been using online conferencing platforms due to continued lockdown to check spread of covid-19, it is necessary to alert them to check applicable charges for dialing such numbers/ helplines of such platform/ app providers," Trai said in a statement.

Since the lockdown was imposed in March, many orgauisations and institutions have shifted to online video conferencing platforms for work as well as learning. Incidents have also come to the knowledge of Trai where the customer care centres of some such service providers are either premium numbers or international numbers. Not surprisingly, many have unwittingly dialed the said numbers without realising the higher charges or ISD tariffs levied.

"Accordingly, the members of public are advised to carefully check the terms and conditions before using dial-in service provided by online conferencing platforms and cost applicable for contacting the customer care center of such platform in terms of tariff for voice calls and other charges as may be applied by the service providers," said Trai.

Any inadvertent lapse in this regard may result in significant bills.

