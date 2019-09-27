Trai defers implementation of mobile number portability rules to 11 Nov

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Friday deferred to 11 November the implementation of rules announced in December to fasten the process of mobile number porting and suggested penalties on telecom operators if they provide false information regarding a porting request.

According to responses provided by mobile number portability service providers and telecom service providers and the government, Trai has extended the timeline for implementation of the said rules from 30 September.

This comes after the service providers requested Trai for an additional two weeks for robust internal and inter-operator testing (IOT) and another 2-3 weeks for the testing to be carried out by department of telecommunications.

In December, the regulator suggested the imposition of a penalty of ₹10,000 on telecom operators every time they provide false information regarding a mobile number porting request and for each wrongful rejection of a porting request.

Several small telcos, including Reliance Communications and Aircel, had at that time shut wireless operations, posing problems for many subscribers.

For porting requests in the same telecom circle, the timeline was set at 2 working days, while for requests to port numbers into another telecom circle, the timeline was fixed at four working days.

Previously, the maximum time that could be taken to facilitate porting was seven working days, except in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and the North-East, where it was 15 working days.

The validity of unique porting code (UPC) has been kept 4 days in place of 15 days earlier for all telecom circles except Jammu & Kashmir, Assam and North East for which the validity of UPC remains unchanged.

For the cases of corporate porting, present limit of 50 numbers in single authorization letter has been enhanced to 100 numbers per authorization letter.

Under previous norms , the porting request was processed without evaluation of the eligibility conditions and only after completion of four days was the reason for rejection known to the subscriber. However, under the new norms, the unique porting code would be generated only for the mobile numbers that meet the eligibility criteria set by the regulator.

As of now, a subscriber must stay with one operator for at least 90 days before switching to another.