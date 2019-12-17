New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Tuesday deferred its decision to scrap interconnect usage charges (IUC) by one year to January 2021. As a result, operators will continue to earn 6 paise a minute for every mobile call they receive on their network till 31 December, 2020.

“On the basis of comments received from stakeholders in writing and during the open house discussion, and its own analysis, the Authority has prescribed the revised date of applicability of Bill and Keep (BAK) regime i.e.zero termination charges in respect of wireless to wireless domestic calls w.e.f 1st January 2021 through these Regulations," Trai said.

Scrapping the IUC or reducing it would benefit an operator with more outgoing traffic than incoming calls.

The latest move will come as a relief for Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd, which earn a portion of their revenue from IUC as their incoming traffic is higher than outgoing and were against the scrapping of IUC. Jio, on the other hand, wanted the charge scrapped. As of June-end, 64% of Jio’s total traffic was outgoing.

Trai on 18 September had floated a fresh consultation paper to see if there was a need to revise the applicable date for scrapping IUC, given the continuing imbalance in inter-operator traffic.

IUC, currently set at 6 paise a minute, is levied by mobile networks handling incoming calls from rival networks. In September 2017, Trai had ordered a reduction in IUC to 6 paise per minute from 1 October 2017, from 14 paise earlier and an end to it from 1 January 2020.

Domestic telecom operators, already reeling from a fierce price war that started with the entry of Reliance Jio in September 2016, were hit hard by the order on IUC.