Trai said that not providing the facility to all subscribers was a contravention of mobile number portability or MNP rules. (REUTERS)Premium
 2 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2021, 07:30 PM IST Gulveen Aulakh

  • The regulator has directed that the service that enables requests for unique porting code has to be made effective for all subscribers, prepaid as well as postpaid, irrespective of the tariff value of the offer or voucher

The telecom regulatory authority of India (Trai) has directed all telcos to immediately enable facility to send text message or SMS short code 1900, which is used for porting from one carrier to another.

The regulator has directed that the service that enables requests for unique porting code has to be made effective for all subscribers, prepaid as well as postpaid, irrespective of the tariff value of the offer or voucher.

Trai said that not providing the facility to all subscribers was a contravention of mobile number portability or MNP rules.

"The Authority, hereby directs all access service providers to enable, with immediate effect, for all mobile subscribers, both prepaid and postpaid, requesting for a unique porting code, the facility to send SMS on short code 1900, in order to exercise their right to avail porting facility... irrespective of the value of the tariff offers/vouchers," the body said in directions issued on Tuesday.

The telecom regulator said it had received complaints from subscribers for not being able to send SMS on short code 1900, specified for generating unique porting code for availing MNP facility despite having sufficient balance in their prepaid accounts. It said that it had found that telcos were not providing outgoing SMS facility in certain prepaid vouchers. It did not name any specific telco.

"The Authority is of the view that this practice of non provision of the facility of sending MNP related SMS in certain pre-paid vouchers/plans is in contravention of the provisions of MNP Regulations, as it takes away the consumer's right, provided for in the regulations, to avail mobile number portability facility," it said in the notice.

Carriers including Airtel, Vi and Reliance Jio's do not include SMS bundled in their low-value prepaid recharge plans that are available under 100. Most of the plans below this level have data as well as talktime bundled but do not have text messages.

The changes to the plans were made earlier this year, which experts had flagged since it would impact porting requests as well as UPI based transactions that required messaging service.

