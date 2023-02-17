India’s telecom regulator has directed service providers to take corrective measures to improve call quality on an urgent basis and introduce internal quality of service (QoS) monitoring for 5G on a full scale, all-day basis. The directives were issued after the regulator met with representatives from Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio on Friday.

“Authority has directed TSPs to take urgent steps to demonstrate visible improvement in quality of service and quality of experience by consumers. TSPs were asked to analyse the issue of call muting and one way speech and take corrective action on priority. While rolling out 5G network, TSPs should ensure that there is least disturbance or degradation of QoS of existing telecom services," Trai secretary V Raghunandan said in a statement issued after the meeting.

The regulator also asked telcos to plan and implement systems for online data collection for QoS benchmarks and their processing to generate performance reports with license service area, state level or lower granularity. This will simplify process of QoS performance reporting by telcos and reduce the compliance burden. India has been geographically split into 22 license service areas.

On 5G services, considering the scale and size of networks being set up for rollout of the services, and important use cases being developed by different industry verticals, Trai asked telcos to implement systems for internal QoS monitoring on ‘24x7 and 360-degree' basis. The exploitation of network features as per standard and adoption of AI/ML techniques for QoS monitoring and management was also suggested by the regulator.

Trai secretary V Raghunandan said the regulator was closely monitoring the incidences of long duration network outages, which adversely affect quality of services and consumer experience and asked carriers to report such outages to TRAI in any district or State. “TRAI may consider bringing suitable regulation in this regard, if required," he added.

The regulator also discussed issues related to the menace of unsolicited commercial communications (UCC), on which it asked telcos to implement two directions, issued by TRAI on Thursday in a time bound manner. “These two directions have been issued to curb the misuse of headers and message templates of principal entities by some telemarketers and also the messages from unauthorized or unregistered telemarketers, including telemarketers using telephone numbers," the regulator said.

To minimise unwanted calls from registered telemarketers or 10-digit numbers, the telcos have been asked to bring them on Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT) platform for management and monitoring.