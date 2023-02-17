“Authority has directed TSPs to take urgent steps to demonstrate visible improvement in quality of service and quality of experience by consumers. TSPs were asked to analyse the issue of call muting and one way speech and take corrective action on priority. While rolling out 5G network, TSPs should ensure that there is least disturbance or degradation of QoS of existing telecom services," Trai secretary V Raghunandan said in a statement issued after the meeting.