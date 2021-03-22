New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is examining the “inadvertent error" made by Vodafone Idea Ltd in reporting subscriber data for one region in January, which took analysts and industry experts by surprise as it led to addition of customers for the first time since October 2019.

According to an official at the regulator, Vodafone Idea, late on Friday, resubmitted the subscriber data for January, which is now being assessed by the concerned division at Trai. The official said Trai is also examining the reason because of which the error was made in the first place.

“It could be a genuine mistake, we are not disputing that. However, the concerned division officers are examining the error and its reason. If we feel that the reason submitted by Vodafone Idea is not enough, we may call the company for further questioning," the official said.

Trai will issue the revised subscription data for January this week.

On 17 March, the telecom regulator released subscription data for January, showing that Vodafone Idea added customers for the first time in 14 months. It added 1.7 million wireless customers in January led by gains only in Uttar Pradesh West, while the company lost customers in all other telecom circles. India has a total of 22 telecom circles.

After bleeding 55.4 million customers since October 2019, the net subscriber addition in January was a positive as the company finally seemed to have broken the losing streak amid its talks with investors since September to raise funds. Some analysts even interpreted the net addition as a result of change in the reporting method adopted by the company.

However, Vodafone Idea put to rest these speculations by issuing a statement on Saturday. It said on its website, “We noted an inadvertent error in the subscriber data for January 2021 submitted to Trai in regular course. We have corrected the same and duly reported the revised data to Trai."

According to Trai data, rival Bharti Airtel Ltd led gains, adding 5.9 million users in January, while slowing wireless subscriber growth continued to hit Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd’s tally. The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom company added nearly 2 million customers in January.

Despite having the highest market share in the wireless segment, Reliance Jio’s active subscribers were the lowest among the top three telcos. Of the total customers, Jio’s active subscribers were at 79.01% as of 31 January. Vodafone Idea and Airtel's active subscribers, or active users on a mobile network in a particular location, were at 89.63% and 97.44%, respectively.

