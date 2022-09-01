Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Telecom /  Trai extends deadline for implementation of NTO 2.0

Trai extends deadline for implementation of NTO 2.0

After fighting it out with Trai in court, IBDF had withdrawn the petitions it had filed challenging the new tariff order (NTO) 2.0 this February.
2 min read . 07:58 PM ISTLata Jha

  • Several representations have been received from stakeholders requesting for extension of time limit for implementation of New Regulatory Framework 2020, Trai said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has extended the deadline for implementation of the new tariff order (NTO 2.0) to 28 February, 2023. Further, all broadcasters shall report any change in name, nature, language, MRP per month of channels, and composition and MRP of bouquets of channels by 30 November 2022, and simultaneously publish such information on their websites, the authority has said. All DPOs (distribution platform owners) shall report prices of pay channels and bouquets and composition of bouquets of pay and FTA (free-to-air) channels, by 31 December 2022.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has extended the deadline for implementation of the new tariff order (NTO 2.0) to 28 February, 2023. Further, all broadcasters shall report any change in name, nature, language, MRP per month of channels, and composition and MRP of bouquets of channels by 30 November 2022, and simultaneously publish such information on their websites, the authority has said. All DPOs (distribution platform owners) shall report prices of pay channels and bouquets and composition of bouquets of pay and FTA (free-to-air) channels, by 31 December 2022.

“Several representations have been received from stakeholders requesting for extension of time limit for implementation of New Regulatory Framework 2020," Trai said in a letter dated 1 September.

“Several representations have been received from stakeholders requesting for extension of time limit for implementation of New Regulatory Framework 2020," Trai said in a letter dated 1 September.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

When NTO was first introduced and allowed consumers to choose a la carte channels, the cost of entertainment went up forcing Trai to amend its order. NTO 2.0 was announced in January 2020 which capped a bouquet channel price at 12 instead of 19. The Indian Broadcasting Digital Foundation (IBDF) a unified representative body of television broadcasters in India, had said this was not backed by any logical rationale or consumer insight. 

After fighting it out with Trai in court, IBDF had withdrawn the petitions it had filed challenging the new tariff order (NTO) 2.0 this February. K. Madhavan, chairman, CII national committee on media and entertainment and president, the Walt Disney Company India and Star India, recently said that the new team at Trai is inclined to address the concerns of the industry. “We hope to have a more proactive and positive approach from the regulator. There needs to be light-touch regulation, so as to not hold the industry back,“ Madhavan had said at the Big Picture Summit in November. 

MINT PREMIUMSee All

At the same event, Trai chairman P D Vaghela had said that the regulator is committed to ensuring ease of doing business for the telecom and broadcast sector.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.