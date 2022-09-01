Trai extends deadline for implementation of NTO 2.0

After fighting it out with Trai in court, IBDF had withdrawn the petitions it had filed challenging the new tariff order (NTO) 2.0 this February. K. Madhavan, chairman, CII national committee on media and entertainment and president, the Walt Disney Company India and Star India, recently said that the new team at Trai is inclined to address the concerns of the industry. “We hope to have a more proactive and positive approach from the regulator. There needs to be light-touch regulation, so as to not hold the industry back,“ Madhavan had said at the Big Picture Summit in November.