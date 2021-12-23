Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) extended the timeline for submission of written comments on its recently-floated discussion paper related to spectrum auction till 10 January. This includes 5G.

Trai said, the deadline for written comments, which was earlier set for December 28, 2021, has been extended after requests from stakeholders for more time.

"TRAI had released a consultation paper on 'Auction of Spectrum in frequency bands identified for IMT/5G' on November 30, 2021," the regulator said.

The last date for receiving written comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper from the stakeholders was earlier fixed for December 28, 2021, and for counter comments, it was January 11, 2022.

"Keeping in view the requests of stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of written comments and counter comments up to 10 January 2022, and 24 January 2022, respectively," the regulator added.

No further requests for extension will be considered, it asserted.

Last month, Trai had released a detailed consultation paper to discuss threadbare the modalities for auction of spectrum across multiple bands, including pricing, and other conditions -- preparing the groundwork for 5G auctions slated for next year.

(With inputs from agencies)

