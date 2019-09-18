New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, which in September 2017 had announced its intention to scrap interconnect usage charge (IUC) from January 2020, on Wednesday floated a fresh consultation paper to deliberate whether there is a need to revise the applicable date of this measure.

The paper also seeks to discuss, with stakeholders, what parameters should be looked at to decide on an alternate date, if any.

This may come as a relief for Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea who earn a chunk of their revenue from IUC.

IUC is levied by mobile networks handling incoming calls from rival networks, and is a major source of revenue for telecom companies. In September 2017, Trai had ordered a reduction in IUC to 6 paise per minute, effective 1 October, 2017, from 14 paise, and an end to IUC from 1 January, 2020, to bring down tariffs.

Telecom operators, already reeling from a fierce price war that was triggered with the entry of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd in September 2016, were hit hard by the order.

Bharti Airtel’s quarterly profit plunged 39% to ₹ 306 crore in the three months ended December 2017, while Idea Cellular’s quarterly loss more than tripled to ₹ 1,285.6 crore in the same quarter. Revenues of operators except those of Jio have been falling consistently.

Reliance Jio had at that time gained significantly from the cut in IUC to 6 paise a minute as it meant lower costs for the new entrant.

Zero IUC means operators would make no money for receiving calls on their networks.

If the traffic flow among operators is symmetrical, it will not have a negative impact on any operator as it is simply a charge paid from one operator to another.

In the consultation floated on Wednesday, Trai has said though the imbalance in the inter-operator off-net traffic has been falling over a period, it still exists.

“As per discussions with stakeholders, during the last two years, while the TSPs have done significant investments in the 4G networks, the same has not resulted in migration of all their customers to VoLTE and balancing of off-net traffic between all operators," Trai said.



