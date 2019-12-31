New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Tuesday floated draft recommendations on network testing carried out by fixed broadband players ahead of commercial launch of services.

At present, there are no limits on the duration and extent of network testing for home broadband firms that offer services before the commercial launch while rules exist for players offering wireless services.

“There should be no restriction on the time-limit, if the network testing is conducted using wireline telephone test connections given to employees and business partners for test purpose only," Trai has suggested in the draft suggestions made public on Tuesday.

Trai’s draft recommendations come 16 months after the department of telecommunications in September 2018 asked the regulator to suggest network testing norms to be followed by fixed-line broadband operators during pre-launch trial to clearly outline the duration and the number of users that could be covered in this period.

The number of test subscribers that can be enrolled by an operator in a telecom circle should be limited to 5% of its installed network capacity for that circle and the operator will submit the detailed capacity calculations of the network to the government and the regulator at least 15 days before commencing enrolment of test subscribers, Trai has suggested.

There are 22 telecom circles in the country.

The regulator has also recommended a limit of 90 days on the test phase involving test subscribers.

Trai has invited comments on the draft recommendations by 30 January and counter-comments by 13 February.

These suggestions come four months after the newest entrant Jio commercially rolled out tariffs for its wired broadband offering JioFiber where plans range from ₹699 a month to ₹8,499 a month.

The new recommendations are similar to what exist for providing wireless services.

The government had in September 2018 approved rules on network testing norms for mobile services where it allowed operators an initial maximum of 90 days to carry out network testing and the number of test subscribers that can be enrolled by an operator in a licence service area should be limited to 5% of its installed network capacity for that area.