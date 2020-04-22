TRAI floats paper on applying SUC on spectrum sharing by telcos

NEW DELHI : The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday floated a consultation paper for changes in calculation and application of spectrum usage charge (SUC) paid by telecom companies for sharing of airwaves.

“...if SUC rate is left unchanged post sharing of spectrum, the TSPs would be more willing to use spectrum sharing to improve their network in areas having congestion and to also fix coverage issues. Therefore, it may be necessary to revisit the application and treatment of SUC post sharing of spectrum," Trai said in its consultation paper.

The consultation paper is aimed at facilitating more spectrum sharing among operators so as to improve efficiency of network and reduce congestion while keeping costs low.

Companies currently pay anywhere between 3-5% of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) as spectrum usage charge to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The variation is for different bands of spectrum and the auction timelines.

If they share spectrum with another operator, telecom operators must pay an additional 0.5% of AGR for that band as SUC.

Under the consultation paper, Trai has asked stakeholders whether an “increment in SUC rate is a deterrent for TSPs (telecom service providers) in entering into spectrum-sharing arrangements", and whether “there should not be any increment in SUC rate post sharing of spectrum" to better facilitate spectrum sharing.

It also sought suggestions on other changes in the spectrum sharing guidelines to facilitate the process.

Trai said that the issues deserve consideration because SUC is ideally an administrative charge, payable to government towards management of spectrum, and because operators are already paying the charge for spectrum allotted to them, its sharing may not necessarily justify an additional burden.

The consultation paper comes on the back of the Department of Telecommunications, through a letter dated 15 January, asking the regulator for recommendations whether telecom companies should be charged SUC on particular bands or on weighted average of shared bands.

The two prominent spectrum sharing arrangements were between Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and Reliance Communications for the 800 MHz spectrum owned by the latter, and Tata Teleservices sharing its spectrum in 1,800 MHz and 2,100 MHz in around half a dozen circles with Bharti Airtel.

While Reliance Jio acquired some spectrum in the 800-Mhz from Reliance Communications before it shut shop, Bharti Airtel acquired all the spectrum along with the entire consumer mobile business of the Tata group.