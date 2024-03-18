TRAI issues new guidelines for mobile number portability, effective from July 1. Everything we know so far
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India announces changes to mobile number portability rules to reduce SIM swap fraud. New rules prevent porting to a new SIM card within 7 days of getting a new SIM due to theft or damage.
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has recently announced changes to its mobile number portability (MNP) rules in an effort to reduce the SIM swap fraud in India. Under the new rules, users who had to get a new SIM card owing to theft or damage and purchase a new SIM card cannot port to a new SIM card in the next 7 days.