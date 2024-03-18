Telecom Regulatory Authority of India announces changes to mobile number portability rules to reduce SIM swap fraud. New rules prevent porting to a new SIM card within 7 days of getting a new SIM due to theft or damage.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has recently announced changes to its mobile number portability (MNP) rules in an effort to reduce the SIM swap fraud in India. Under the new rules, users who had to get a new SIM card owing to theft or damage and purchase a new SIM card cannot port to a new SIM card in the next 7 days.

TRAI says that the new regulations were made after suggestions from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and consultations with the various stakeholders. Moreover, the telecom regulator also states that the new rules will be applicable from July 1 onwards.

Explaining the idea behind the modifications to the portability rules, TRAI said, “These amendment regulations are aimed at curbing the practice of porting of mobile numbers by way of fraudulent SIM swap or replacement by unscrupulous elements."

TRAI also adds any additional criteria of security by forbidding the telecom operators from issuing rs from issuing a “unique porting code" (UPC) before the expiration of seven days of SIM swap for replacement. UPC is the first step in the mobile number portability process where users send a message to their current telecom operator and get a 8 digit code.

While TRAI did not delve into the details of how the current system was being manipulated by the fraudsters, multiple reports claim that most SIM swapping frauds occur during mobile number portability and new SIM procedures.

The Mobile Number Portability facility allows users to switch to a different telecom operator regardless of their geographical location in case they are not satisfied with their current operator. However, it seems like scamsters were using the current MNP guidelines to their advantage, prompting TRAI to make the recent changes.

