TRAI issues new guidelines for telcos on recharge vouchers of 30-day validity

TRAI says telcos must also offer at least one “plan voucher, one special tariff voucher and one combo voucher”, which will be renewable on the same date of every month
The telecom regulator TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) today said telecom companies must offer at least one plan voucher, one special tariff voucher and one combo voucher having a validity of 30 days.
"Every Telecom Service Provider will offer at least one plan voucher, one special tariff voucher and one combo voucher having a validity of thirty days," TRAI said in a statement.
The telecom regulator said they must also offer at least one "plan voucher, one special tariff voucher and one combo voucher", which will be renewable on the same date of every month.
TRAI said it had received references from consumers expressing concerns regarding the tariff offers of 28 days' validity (or in multiples thereof) by Telecom Service Providers, rather than tariff offerings having validity for 30 days or a month.
TRAI said with the enactment of the amendment, telecom consumers will have more options to choose service offerings of appropriate validity and duration. This would also facilitate consumers in making a more informed tariff-related choice.
Nevertheless, TRAI said telcos have been transparent in disclosing the validity period of the said tariff offers as 28 days etc, and have not attempted to market the same as monthly tariffs. “At the same time, the authority is conscious of the need to address consumer concerns and perceptions in this regard," it added.
