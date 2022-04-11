The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Monday recommended a 35.6% cut in base price of 5G spectrum band (3300-3600 Mhz band) to ₹317 crore on a pan-India basis compared to ₹492 crore reserve price it recommended in 2018, which is set to bring a wave of relief for the telecom industry that had been seeking rationalisation in spectrum prices.

Reduction in reserve prices has also been suggested in the 700 Mhz band, where base prices have been reduced by as much as 58% and 45% in key circles of Mumbai and Delhi, at ₹470 crore and ₹509 crore, respectively, for paired spectrum for a duration of 20 years.

On a pan-India basis, the base prices comes to ₹3,927 crore per Mhz, which is again 40% lower than the prices recommended by the regulator in 2018. The regulator has set the same base price for the 600 Mhz band, a new band which along with 700 Mhz could provide contiguous spectrum for carriers.

Analysts however said that the cut in 700 Mhz band was not adequate and may not be picked up by service providers in the upcoming spectrum auctions slated for May-June, since most of the deployments are expected to take place in the 3300-3600 Mhz bands, where the reduction would be well received.

The reserve price of spectrum allocation in case of 30 years should be equal to 1.5 times the reserve price of spectrum allocation for 20 years for the respective band, the regulator said on Monday.

Trai has also recommended easy payment options including part payment and flexibility of moratorium, besides easier roll out conditions for operators.

“For the long-term growth and sustainability of the telecom sector, infusing liquidity and encouraging investment, the telecom service providers should be allowed easy payment options including part payment with flexibility of moratorium," the regulator said.

The regulator has recommended that all available spectrum should be put on sale in the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz bands and new spectrum bands - 600 MHz, 3300-3670 MHz and 24.25-28.5 GHz.

Trai has also rationalized spectrum caps and removed overall cap across all bands. It has kept a 40% cap on combined spectrum holdings in the sub-1Ghz band space, in 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz and 2500 MHz bands and individual bands of 3300-3670 MHz and 24.25- 28.5 GHz spectrum bands.

“For ease of doing business, easy and transparent spectrum surrender guidelines with a spectrum surrender fee of Rs. 1 lakh per spectrum band per LSA (license areas) has been recommended," the regulator has recommended.

The regulator has recommended that all options be opened for uptake of captive wireless private networks, including enterprises seeking spectrum on lease from carriers or taking it directly from the government through a license which will be governed under a ‘very light touch online portal based regime.’

“Enterprise may obtain the spectrum on lease from TSPs and establish their own isolated captive wireless private network. Enterprise may obtain the spectrum directly from the government and establish their own isolated captive wireless private network," the regulator said.

Enabling framework created for private networks, the regulator recommended that a private network can be set up through carriers using a network slice or the enterprise asking carriers to establish an independent isolated private network in enterprise’s premises using the carrier’s spectrum.

The regulator has also recommended to DoT that the government should earmark certain spectrum for captive wireless private networks to be assigned directly and for assessment of demand of spectrum for private networks, DoT should create a portal, seeking demand for spectrum from companies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.