Trai launches new channel selector app for DTH, cable TV customers

Using the app is a four-step process. The consumer starts by selecting their DTH or cable operator from a list provided, logs in by entering details such as mobile number, subscriber ID or set top box number and views their current account summary to add or delete channels of their choice and review the subscription to finally submit it. The app helps the user to optimize their subscription plan before it is sent to the distribution platform to get the selected list of channels for the same or a lower price and provide value for money, the regulatory authority said. While individual operators facilitate such processes on their own websites and apps too, Trai said the idea was to bring everyone on a common, transparent interface.