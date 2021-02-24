Trai may review 5G pricing if govt prods

Trai may review 5G pricing if govt prods3 min read . 05:51 AM IST
Govt must give strong reasons to justify change in spectrum pricing
The telecom regulator may consider lowering the minimum price for 5G spectrum if the government directs it to do so because of concerns that the pricing set for the airwaves could hurt the rollout of the latest wireless technology.
“The government has to take a call. If the telecom department feels that the reserve price should be lowered with reasons to support it, then the regulator may look into it," said a person directly aware of the telecom regulator’s stand on the issue.
