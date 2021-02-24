Subscribe
Trai may review 5G pricing if govt prods
5G may start getting deployed in India only by the end of 2021. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Trai may review 5G pricing if govt prods

3 min read . 05:51 AM IST Ishita Guha

Govt must give strong reasons to justify change in spectrum pricing

The telecom regulator may consider lowering the minimum price for 5G spectrum if the government directs it to do so because of concerns that the pricing set for the airwaves could hurt the rollout of the latest wireless technology.

“The government has to take a call. If the telecom department feels that the reserve price should be lowered with reasons to support it, then the regulator may look into it," said a person directly aware of the telecom regulator’s stand on the issue.

