Trai cracks down on misuse of messaging services, issues strict directive

  • The regulator's move aims to curb growing misuse of messaging services, including frauds. It has issued a set of directions to telecom service providers putting the onus of protecting consumers on them.

Gulveen Aulakh
Published20 Aug 2024, 09:43 PM IST
All telemarketing messages to be made traceable from 1 November.
In a clampdown on misuse of messaging services, including spams, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday issued a set of directions ordering telecom service providers to enable traceability of all messages from November, among a series of measures.

As per the TRAI directive, telemarketing calls starting with the 140-series (assigned to telemarketers) will have to be migrated to an online DLT (digital ledger technology) platform or on blockchain by 30 September to enable better monitoring. From 1 September, messages containing non-whitelisted URLs or website links, APK or file format used by Android for installing apps, OTT (over-the-top apps) links, or call-back numbers will be prohibited.

Telemarketing trail

TRAI has also mandated that the trail of all telemarketing messages from senders to recipients must be traceable from November 1, 2024. Any message with an undefined or mismatched telemarketer chain will be rejected.

TRAI has introduced punitive measures for non-compliance, including blacklisting and suspension of services. 

Telcos have to immediately suspend traffic from a sender from whom misuse of headers or content templates is seen or reported.

The measure is aimed at making the sender of spam messages responsible for taking corrective action. The delivery telemarketer has been mandated to file a complaint or FIR within two business days. 

If this does not take place, then the telco has to file a complaint against the delivery-telemarketer and traffic will be suspended by all the access providers immediately. 

Content templates

Additionally, TRAI has mandated adherence to prescribed guidelines for headers and content templates. In case of misuse, traffic from senders will be suspended, and revoked only after legal action is taken. 

“If five content templates of such sender are blacklisted for registration under wrong category, the OAP suspends the services of the sender, for one month or till such time all the content templates of the sender are reverified, whichever is later,” the regulator said. 

The latest move assumes significance as TRAI has tightened the noose on unauthorized telemarketers indulging in promotional calls and messages to telecom subscribers. Last week, TRAI directed telcos to disconnect all telecom resources of unregistered telemarketers found making spam calls, and to blacklist them for up to two years.

With the growing incidence of phishing, spamming, and other fraudulent activities, the measures are expected to significantly curb the misuse of messaging services and protect consumers from fraudulent activities, the ministry of communications said in a statement.  

 

First Published:20 Aug 2024, 09:43 PM IST
