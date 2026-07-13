Trai wants Meta, Google to share spam reports with telcos

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is in talks with Meta Platforms Inc. and Google Llc to integrate spam complaints reported on platforms such as WhatsApp and in-built phone diallers with telecom operators' complaint systems, according to people familiar with the discussions.
Trai has held multiple meetings with the US tech giants to develop a mechanism that integrates user spam complaints from WhatsApp and Google's in-built phone dialler with the distributed ledger technology (DLT) platform and the regulator's do-not-disturb (DND) portal, the first person said on the condition of anonymity.
The DLT platform is used by telecom operators to register telemarketers and monitor commercial communications, while the DND app allows consumers to report unwanted commercial messages and calls.
Integrating reports from platforms such as WhatsApp and phone diallers with these systems would help authorities identify repeat offenders and take faster action against spammers.