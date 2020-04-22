TRAI moots 6-month cap for testing fixed broadband network before launch

NEW DELHI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Wednesday suggested that the department of telecommunications (DoT) impose a six-month limit for a company to conduct test of their landline and fixed-line broadband networks before commercially launching the services.

“There should be a limit of 90 days on the test phase involving test users. However, if the TSP (telecom service provider) fails to conclude network testing due to valid reasons, it may make a representation to the Licensor (DoT), seeking additional time for network testing giving detailed justification, which may be decided by the Licensor on a case-to-case basis," Trai said, adding the total time period for network testing provided to the operator should not exceed 180 days.

However, if a connection is provided by the company to its employees and partners for testing, there will be no time limit.

Currently, there is no time limit on the duration and extent of network testing for wireline operators that offer services before the commercial launch while rules exist for players offering wireless services.

The number of test users that can be enrolled by the operator in a circle should be limited to 5% of its installed network capacity for that area, and the company should submit detailed capacity calculations of the network to DoT and TRAI at least 15 days before starting enrolment of test users, the regulator’s recommendations said.

The regulator had floated draft recommendations on the matter in December, based on a request by the department of telecommunications in July 2019 for suggestions on network testing norms for fixed-line broadband operators during pre-launch trial.

The recommendation by Trai on Wednesday come after Reliance Jio Infocomm conducted a trial run of its fibre broadband and wireline services across various cities for more than a year. Reliance Industries Ltd’s telecom subsidiary launched its services in 2018.

The company, however, had said its commercial launch was delayed due to issues in getting interconnections, right-of-way clearances, and efforts to deploy indigenous equipment.

The government had in 2018 laid out rules for network testing of mobile services where it allowed operators an initial timeline of 90 days to carry out the trials and also limited the number of test subscribers that can be enrolled by an operator in a circle to 5% of its installed network capacity for that area.

