TRAI needs to step in to ensure financial health of sector: Sunil Mittal

NEW DELHI : The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) needs to step in now to ensure that mobile tariffs move up and the financial health of the sector is restored, Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal said on Thursday.

“Indian consumers have been enjoying low rates, they will continue to enjoy low rates, but I think we need to have a balance between requirement of investments and the consumer on the other side," Mittal told reporters after meeting finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for pre-Budget consutations.

“My view is ₹200 ARPU, eventually going to ₹300 ARPU... at the lower end ₹100 per customer over a month of consuming rich data, voice and other services, and on the upper hand ₹450-500 and therefore blended eventual landing point of ₹300 a month which will still be $4 a month, and by far the lowest anywhere in the world, and yet consuming two-three times more data than anywhere else in the world," Mittal said.

“That’s the balance we need to get to. TRAI needs to work on this because the industry has not been able to have an orderly mechanism to get to that point," he said.

Airtel recorded an ARPU of ₹128 in the September quarter, down from ₹129 in the June quarter. ARPU is the total revenue of an operator divided by the number of users, or connections, on its network.

Mittal’s comments come two days after the sector regulator kick-started a consultation process to determine if regulatory intervention is required in fixing tariffs and the need for a floor price for mobile services.

The regulator has also sought consultation on issues such as the methodology to fix a floor price and how to ensure that it does not benefit a section of operators with windfall profits. It has also sought suggestions on whether floor prices should be fixed for both data and voice services.

Mobile tariffs are currently under forbearance, which means operators have a free hand in fixing rates—they only have to report tariff plans to Trai within seven days of the launch. If a floor price is set, free services could become a thing of the past. This would come as relief for Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, which have been clamouring for an increase in mobile tariffs.

The regulator’s fresh consultation paper comes at a time when the sector is reeling under severe financial stress. In fact, a special panel set up by the government in October to recommend steps to revive the telecom sector had suggested that the regulator examine the aspect of a minimum charge (floor tariff) for voice and data services to ensure that the sector remains financially viable.

“We are unnecessarily killing this industry in a manner which is not conducive for our industry. And therefore TRAI needs to step in," Mittal said on Thursday.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have reported record losses for the September quarter, ravaged by a Supreme Court verdict that upheld the government’s broader definition of telecom revenues, based on which it calculates the licence fees of operators.

Vodafone Idea’s loss for the September quarter was at ₹50,922 crore—the highest in India’s corporate history. Airtel, too, reported its highest quarterly loss in 14 years at ₹23,045 crore in the quarter ended 30 September.