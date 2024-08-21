Mint Explainer: What’s the debate on regulating OTT apps?
Summary
- Telecom companies say OTT apps should be regulated under the Telecommunications Act, 2023 as they rely on telecom infrastructure, but the platforms say they are already ‘comprehensively regulated’ under the Information Technology Act, 2000 and other laws.
In July, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) released a consultation paper on the framework for service authorisations to be granted under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, soliciting feedback from the public. This rekindled the debate on whether over-the-top (OTT) apps – which deliver content such as messages, audio and video directly to users over the internet – fall under Trai’s ambit.