Mint Explainer: What’s the debate on regulating OTT apps?

What did Trai propose in its consultation paper on service authorisation?

The telecom regulator sought comments from stakeholders on how to frame the terms and conditions to grant licences for services that fall under the new telecom law, which came into effect earlier this year. It asked stakeholders whether the existing regime should continue or a new, leaner authorisation regime should be introduced. It also asked for views on the fees for a proposed unified service authorisation regime that could replace the current circle-based system.