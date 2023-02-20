Trai proposes rating buildings as per digital infra availability
NEW DELHI : India will begin rating all its buildings according to the digital infrastructure they provide. The country’s telecom regulator – the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) - has proposed to create a regulatory framework for providing digital connectivity as an essential infrastructure which it said had become important in the wake of users preferring to work from anywhere demanding digital connectivity at all time, which has been further stimulated by launch of 5G services.
