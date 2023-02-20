Trai proposes rating buildings as per digital infra availability

The regulator has also proposed that Model Building Bye Laws 2016 and National Building Code of India be amended to include digital connectivity infrastructures in buildings. It has added that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) should be tasked to review existing standards and procedures of DCI for buildings which should be made part of the Code. The BIS would also prescribe standard templates which will be used by Property Managers for collecting building-related information and connectivity requirements of users.

