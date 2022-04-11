TRAI recommends 36% cut in pan India spectrum pricing. Read here

Releasing its much-awaited recommendations, the telecom regulator said that all available spectrum in the existing bands of 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz and the new spectrum bands of 600 MHz, 3300-3670 MHz and 24.25-28.5 GHz, will be put to auction.