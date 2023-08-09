Trai recommends creation of new category of license for digital connectivity infra providers

Trai recommends creation of new category of license for digital connectivity infra providers2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 03:09 AM IST
The license category will be an authorisation under the unified license and would not be levied any license fees, but a one-time entry fee of ₹2 lakh and processing fee at ₹15,000 will be charged
New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has recommended creation of a new category of license called the Digital Connectivity Infrastructure Provider (DCIP) which will be allowed to create active as well as passive digital connectivity infrastructure.
