Trai recommends creation of new category of license for digital connectivity infra providers

For ensuring compliance of the security conditions, quality of service, interconnection, non-discrimination etc. of the license, principal -agent relationship between DCIP and licensed entities have been used for self- regulation whereby DCIPs have been obligated to install DCI items, equipment, and systems in such a way that the hirer of their infrastructure is able to fulfill the licensing conditions including technical, operating, Quality of Service (QoS) and security conditions, when riding on their DCI items, equipment, and systems; subject to such other directions as Licensor or TRAI may give from time to time.