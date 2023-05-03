Trai recommends directs access of service providers' data to DoT for ease of doing biz4 min read 03 May 2023, 02:17 AM IST
The DoT should create a secured system to seamlessly access service providers' data like command logs, supply chain documents to simplify existing security conditions prescribed under current permits, Trai said
NEW DELHI : The Department of Telecom should create a secured system to seamlessly access service providers' data like command logs and supply chain documents to simplify existing security conditions prescribed under current permits, sector regulator Trai recommended on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×