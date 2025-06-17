Trai rejects operators' call to disband India’s public WiFi project, caps tariffs
Summary
Under the PM-Wani project, small and local shops buy internet bandwidth from operators to resell as public WiFi hotspots and low-cost internet sachets priced at ₹5–10 per day in rural and other areas.
Telecom operators received a setback as the sector regulator rejected their calls to scrap the country’s public WiFi project and decided to cap bandwidth pricing under the scheme to provide affordable internet connectivity.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story