Trai releases consultation paper on display of caller ID on mobile phones

“Department of Telecommunications (DoT) through a reference dated 21.03.2022 requested the Authority to provide its recommendations under Section 11(1)(a) of TRAI Act, 1997 (as amended) on introducing the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) facility in the Indian Telecommunication Network," the Ministry of Communications said in a release.
Written comments on the issues are invited from the stakeholders by 27 December 2022 and counter-comments by 10 January 2023, the ministry said.
“The comments or counter-comments may be sent, preferably in electronic form at advmn@trai.gov.in. For clarification or information Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Networks, Spectrum and Licensing), TRAI may be contacted at +91-11-23210481," as per the statement signed by TRAI Secretary V Raghunandan reads.
In the report, DoT stated that the introduction of CNAP facility in telecommunication networks aims to empower subscribers to take an informed decision while receiving an incoming call, and to reduce the harassment of subscribers from unknown/ spam callers.
Meanwhile for the implementation of CNAP service in the telecommunication networks, it would be necessary that the service providers have access to a database which contains the correct name identity information of each telephone subscriber.
India is currently the world’s second-largest telecommunications market. There were 114.55 crore wireless subscribers and 2.65 crore wireline subscribers in the country as on 30 September 2022.
