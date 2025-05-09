Trai recommends 4% of adjusted gross revenue as satcom spectrum charges; 5-year spectrum term
SummaryStarlink and other satellite companies will pay 4% of adjusted gross revenue as spectrum charges following Trai's recommendations. Additional charges and terms for spectrum assignment have also been specified, alongside proposals for rural subsidies and coordination in shared spectrum usage.
Satellite communication companies such as Starlink, Eutelsat OneWeb, and Jio will have to pay 4% of their adjusted gross revenue as spectrum charges to the government, as per the telecom regulator’s recommendations issued on Friday.
