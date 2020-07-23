Trai seeks changes to tribunal order in Vodafone Idea premium plan case

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has sought modification in an interim order observing that the regulator’s enquiry in the Vodafone Idea Ltd’s RedX premium plan had started on Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd complaints.

The order passed by the Telecom Disputes Settlement Appellate Authority (TDSAT) last week had found that it was “clear" that Trai’s probe in the matter of priority services offered by Vodafone Idea to its postpaid customers in higher tariff brackets began on the basis of Jio’s letter dated 8 July.

In a fresh application filed with the TDSAT, Trai said it is “aggrieved" by this part of the interim order, urging for changes that represent proper facts and circumstances of the case. The TDSAT will hear the plea on Friday. Mint has reviewed a copy of the application.

Trai also clarified that its investigation started on 6 July after a similar premium plan called Platinum was offered by Bharti Airtel Ltd came under its scrutiny. Airtel’s Platinum scheme also offered faster data to high-paying postpaid subscribers.

Trai said the tribunal’s observations “would operate to prejudice" the undergoing enquiry in the premium plans of Vodafone and Airtel that seem to offer better services to some customers over others, and submitted that the order has an apparent mistake.

The tribunal, in its order, granted Vodafone interim relief, allowing it to onboard new customers. However, it asked the telecom regulator to continue its probe in the matter.

In an 11 July directive, Trai asked both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel to withhold their premium plans, citing violation of service norms and asking the telcos to respond to a questionnaire, following which Vodafone challenged Trai’s decision at TDSAT.

In its short reply to Vodafone Idea’s appeal, Trai pointed out that the telco’s RedX plan is not transparent. Defending its decision to put on hold the plan, Trai said Vodafone Idea has attempted to “mask the information" related to the scheme instead of informing the authorities about making “a paradigm change in the way mobile data is offered".

Trai said Vodafone has made “vague allegations" that its evaluation of the plan is based on a complaint from a rival. “It is incorrect to say that the examination is on the basis of complaint from Jio," Trai said in its short reply.

However, in an application dated 13 July, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd had said it understands that the order passed by Trai was following a complained filed by the telco on 8 July. Jio has called the RedX plan discriminatory and misleading.

Jio was allowed to be party in the case and has been asked to file a reply within two weeks.

