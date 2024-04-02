Trai seeks inputs for broadcasting policy that aims to make India a global content hub
The telecom regulator said stakeholders must send their comments on the National Broadcasting Policy 2024 by 30 April.
New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has released a consultation paper on its website, seeking inputs for the formulation of the National Broadcasting Policy 2024, which aims to make India a global content hub. The telecom regulator said stakeholders must send their comments by 30 April. However, no counter-comments are being invited, Trai said.