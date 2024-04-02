New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has released a consultation paper on its website, seeking inputs for the formulation of the National Broadcasting Policy 2024, which aims to make India a global content hub. The telecom regulator said stakeholders must send their comments by 30 April. However, no counter-comments are being invited, Trai said.

“This consultation paper aims to enable formulation of a national policy that would unleash the scope and reach of the broadcasting sector to become a torch bearer of ‘Create in India’ and ‘Brand India’. The consultation intends to target a broad roadmap for the next 10 years with special focus on the next five years," the consultation paper read.

Last July the ministry of information and broadcasting had asked Trai to provide its considered inputs for the National Broadcasting Policy. As a first step, Trai issued a pre-consultation paper in September to determine the issues to be considered when formulating the policy. It then examined the issues highlighted in written submissions and meetings, and studied various media and industry reports, public documents, international practices and government initiatives before releasing the consultation paper.

The regulator said on Tuesday, “The broadcasting sector is a sunrise sector having huge potential to contribute towards the growth of the Indian economy. The inputs for formulation of policy aim at stipulating the vision, mission, objectives and strategies for the planned development and growth of the broadcasting sector in the country in the era of new and emerging technologies."

The consultation paper highlights issues in the broadcasting sector, raises questions on policy and regulatory measures, and the strategies needed increase the sector’s contribution to the economy through universal reach, fostering innovation, facilitating job creation, skill development and startup promotion.

The paper also discusses strengthening public-service broadcasting, issues in various segments of the media and entertainment sector, combating piracy and ensuring content security, developing a robust audience measurement system, terrestrial broadcasting and socio-environmental responsibilities, Trai said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!