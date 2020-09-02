Trai seeks stakeholder comments to review fair billing for consumers

The telecom regulator on Tuesday sought stakeholder comments on the changes required in the audit mechanism of metering and billing system of telecom service providers (TSPs) that will protect consumers from bill shocks, especially in case of data services.

“The focus of the consumer has shifted from voice to data. Thus, there is a need to review the quality of service (code of practice for metering and billing accuracy regulations, 2006)," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in a consultation paper.

Trai has asked stakeholders to suggest changes in the sampling methodology to make it more representative of the post-paid and prepaid user segments or different types of tariff plans, as the distribution of users in both the categories is highly skewed.

“What considerations are required to be taken to address the issues or concerns related to the incidences of wrong charging specially in case of data packs, STVs, multiple tariff packs at a time, etc," Trai asked the stakeholders.

Trai also asked how IT tools and new technologies can be used to prevent errors in charging or wrong configurations of tariffs, and sought comments on IT measures that can ensure consistency in disseminating tariff information across different mediums and channels.

The regulator observed that there have been instances during the audit process where the tariff offered and charged to the customer were different from the tariff reported to Trai, or the tariff published on the website or vice versa

“Any correction of wrong charging due to inconsistency of information by the TSP across multiple channels is required to be done, keeping the customer in the advantageous position always," Trai said in the paper.

Stakeholders can submit their comments by 29 September, while for counter comments, the window will be opened till 13 October, the regulator said

