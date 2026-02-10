Trai weighs tougher spam rules as operators flag nearly 400 million calls daily
The telecom regulator is reviewing telemarketer compliance while moving towards a wider rollout of a digital consent framework for commercial communications.
With telecom operators now blocking or flagging nearly 400 million suspected spam calls and messages every day, India’s telecom regulator is looking to widen its current enforcement framework alongside a willingness to tighten the rules if gaps persist, while moving toward a full rollout of a digital consent system for commercial communications.