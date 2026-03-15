India's telecom regulator has proposed a wide set of changes to strengthen its anti-spam framework, placing greater responsibilities on not just telecom operators but also apps and phone makers.
Mint Explainer | What Trai’s new spam regulations mean for telecos, apps and businesses
SummaryIndia's telecom regulator proposes changes to strengthen anti-spam measures, requiring telecom operators, apps like Truecaller, and phone manufacturers to share spam reports. What does it mean for companies and consumers
India's telecom regulator has proposed a wide set of changes to strengthen its anti-spam framework, placing greater responsibilities on not just telecom operators but also apps and phone makers.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More