Trai faces tough call before spectrum auction amid operators' rift over usage, costs, new frequencies
Jatin Grover 5 min read 21 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Trai faces challenges regarding the upcoming spectrum auction, with Big Tech and telecom companies in disagreement over the use and pricing of radio spectrum. Key issues include when to auction the 6 GHz band, price reductions, and spectrum caps.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) faces one of its toughest challenges yet after ongoing discussions about the upcoming spectrum auction sparked major clashes, with Big Tech companies challenging telecom operators and the telecom companies themselves – especially Airtel and Jio – also at odds with each other.
