Telcos, consumer groups spar over Trai's telecom grievance overhaul

NEW DELHI: Telecom operators and consumer groups are clashing over a proposed overhaul of India's telecom grievance-redressal rules, exposing a broader debate over how much responsibility carriers should bear as customer complaints mount and service interactions become increasingly automated.

Consumer advocates are pushing for faster access to human customer-service executives and greater oversight of unresolved complaints. Telecom companies argue the proposed requirements are costly and unlikely to improve consumer outcomes.

The dispute follows a proposal by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) last month to revamp complaint-handling regulations for the first time in 12 years. The move comes as complaints received by the regulator rose 63% to 73,081 in FY26 from 44,733 in FY24, according to Trai data. Complaints stood at 55,978 in FY25.

Under the proposed Telecom Consumers Complaint Redressal (Fourth Amendment) Regulations, 2026, operators could face penalties of ₹1,000 for each improperly dismissed complaint and ₹5,000 for each wrongly disposed appeal. The draft rules would also require complaint centres to operate round the clock.

The draft rules would also require telecom complaint centres to operate round the clock, replacing the current limited-hour framework.

Telcos push back Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea have objected to several provisions, saying existing complaint and service-request mechanisms are adequate and warning that the new framework could create unnecessary compliance burdens and operational complexity.

Operators have also opposed the proposed penalties, arguing that service-quality issues are already covered under existing regulatory frameworks.

"The current IVRS architecture should be preserved in the interest of clarity, continuity, consumer convenience and effective grievance redressal," Bharti Airtel chief regulatory officer Rahul Vatts said in a submission dated 12 June to Trai. He added that consumer experience is increasingly influenced by devices, apps and third-party platforms, and telecom service providers cannot be held accountable for all service issues.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) similarly argued that while operators are responsible for network performance, provisioning, billing and customer support, they cannot be held accountable for deficiencies arising from user devices, operating systems, mobile applications and other third-party ecosystem components.

Reliance Jio has also opposed the proposed penalties.

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"The proposed determinant 'improper dismissal' or 'unsatisfactory disposal' are highly contextual or subjective. Further significant proportion of consumer complaints are relating to network complaints, mostly arising from factors beyond TSP's controls, for which TSPs will face risk of huge penalties," Jio said in a submission dated 12 June to Trai.

The company added that penalties are not legally tenable and that the concept is an aberration in a regulatory framework built on forbearance, light-touch regulation and co-regulation.

Consumers push more Consumer groups say the proposals do not go far enough.

“Trai may consider providing an independent review mechanism, such as a Telecom Consumer Ombudsman or second-level external appellate forum, for consumers who remain dissatisfied after exhaustion of the internal grievance,” said consumer advocacy group CUTS International.

The Gujarat-based Consumer Protection Association said consumers' biggest grievances include endless IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) loops, inability to reach human support, automated complaint closures, chatbot dependency and scripted responses that fail to resolve issues.

"Every consumer shall have the right to connect with a human representative within a reasonable waiting period not exceeding three minutes," the association told the regulator.

Responding to such concerns, Trai has proposed a standardized three-level IVRS menu covering language selection, request type—including complaints, appeals and service requests—and an option to connect with a human customer-care representative. Operators would also be required to offer either a call-back facility or the option to wait in a queue.

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A December LocalCircles survey found that one in two telecom consumers who registered a grievance with their operator over the previous three years said it remained unresolved, while 23% found the complaint-filing process cumbersome.

Another point of contention is Trai's proposal to replace the current two-member advisory committee that hears consumer appeals and includes representatives from both telecom operators and consumer groups. Instead, appeals would be handled by senior management within telecom operators. Consumer groups argue the change would weaken consumer protections and remove an important bridge between consumers, operators and the regulator.

The draft regulations would require operators to resolve complaints within three days where no separate timeline exists under quality-of-service rules. Consumers dissatisfied with the outcome could appeal within 15 days, compared with 30 days under the current framework.

Consumer groups have urged Trai to retain the 30-day appeal window, arguing that aggrieved users need more time to escalate complaints.