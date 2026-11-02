Trai tightens telecom complaint rules, mandates 24-hour customer support

NEW DELHI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Monday notified tighter consumer grievance redressal rules, its first overhaul of the framework in 12 years. The changes introduce penalties for improperly closed complaints, shorter resolution timelines and round-the-clock customer support requirements for telecom operators.

Under the Telecom Consumers Complaint Redressal (Fourth Amendment) Regulations, 2026, operators will face penalties of ₹1,000 for every improperly closed complaint and ₹5,000 for every improperly closed appeal, capped at ₹20 lakh per quarter for each Licensed Service Area (LSA).

The overhaul comes amid rising complaints against telecom operators. Direct complaints received by Trai rose 63% to 73,081 in FY26 from 44,733 in FY24, after reaching 55,978 in FY25, according to Trai data.

The new framework replaces grievance-redressal provisions introduced in 2012 and amended in 2012, 2013 and 2014. Trai released the draft amendments in May, citing changing consumer behaviour and growing use of mobile applications, websites, chatbots and other digital channels.

Support and tighter timelines Under the revised rules, operators must make complaint centres available round the clock, replacing the existing 16-hour arrangement.

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“Consumer support through complaint centres will be available round the clock on all days of the week, instead of the existing 16-hour arrangement. Such support may be provided through human representatives, automated systems, Al agents, other customer-centric technological solutions, or a combination thereof,” Trai said.

Human assistance must remain available for at least 16 hours a day, while technology-based solutions must operate under appropriate human oversight. Operators must also inform consumers when they are interacting with an artificial intelligence (AI) agent or chatbot.

Trai has prescribed a standardized three-level structure for interactive voice response systems (IVRS), mobile applications and web portals. IVRS options must be available in English, Hindi and at least one other official language of the states in the respective LSA.

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The window for consumers to appeal against a complaint's disposal has been cut to 15 days from 30 days. Trai said consumers would normally prefer to appeal as soon as possible, while a longer window unduly increases compliance requirements.

The operator-run appellate authority must decide appeals within 15 days of receipt and communicate its decision within three days of disposal. Complaints and service requests without a specific resolution timeline under quality-of-service rules must be addressed within three days.

Penalties and accountability Operators will also face penalties for delays in submitting quarterly performance reports: up to ₹5,000 a day for the first 15 days, rising to ₹20,000 a day thereafter, subject to a cap of ₹10 lakh per instance per LSA.

Penalties must be paid within 21 days of an order, failing which interest will accrue at 2% above the State Bank of India's one-year marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR).

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The tougher regime could prove a setback for telecom operators, which had sought the removal of financial penalties and greater operational flexibility. Through the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), telcos had urged Trai to scrap financial disincentives and drop the round-the-clock call centre requirement, citing high operating costs and technical complexity, among other concerns.

To improve accountability, operators must send consumers an online feedback survey immediately after closing a complaint or appeal. The survey will use a five-point scale, from totally dissatisfied to fully satisfied.

Operators must also submit quarterly performance reports to Trai and publish them on their websites and applications within 15 days of the end of each quarter. The reports will include complaint and appeal volumes, along with average customer satisfaction scores. Their findings must be presented to the company's chief executive officer or board of directors.

The rules also mandate dedicated support desks for persons with disabilities.

Trai has replaced the existing Advisory Committee with a Consumer Grievance Redressal Oversight Committee. The new panel will include operator representatives and at least one representative from each registered Consumer Advocacy Group in LSAs with more than 10,000 subscribers.

The committee must meet at least once every financial year to review complaint trends and systemic issues. Consumer advocacy representatives will receive an honorarium of ₹4,000 per sitting.

Internet service providers with 10,000 or fewer subscribers at the end of the preceding financial year are exempt from mandatory compliance. Those crossing the threshold must implement the requirements within 30 days of the end of the month in which their subscriber base exceeds the limit.