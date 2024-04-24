Trai to restart consultations on allocation of satcom airwaves
DoT will send a reference to Trai in a few weeks to begin a fresh round of consultations on frequency allocation, pricing of the airwaves and to address issues of level playing field and security requirements
The telecom department will send a reference to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in a few weeks to begin a fresh round of consultations on allocation of spectrum for satellite broadband communications, a senior official said, noting that the previous consultation process would not be taken forward in the light of enactment of the new telecom law.