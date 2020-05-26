TRAI to review norms to prevent bill shocks from international roaming

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Tuesday floated a consultation paper to review existing regulations around international roaming to prevent subscribers from bill shocks on using their mobile phones in foreign countries.

“The consultation exercise is focused on identifying specific causes of bill shocks to consumers while availing the IMR (international mobile roaming) Services, to evaluate the extant regulatory framework for adequacy to deal with the issue. to evaluate the range of voluntary policies and measures adopted by TSPs in India to prevent instances of bill shocks to their respective subscribers, and the need for revision of regulatory framework and to make suitable changes in the regulatory framework," TRAI said.

The regulator has sought views on whether international roaming services should be active or inactive at the time of purchase of SIM cards, and whether customers should be communicated the tariff on switching on the SIM card in the foreign country.

It has also sought views on what should be the difference between standard rates and international roaming packs for these services and whether such packs can be offered for a one-day duration.

It also sought updates on whether updates should be sent to users when data usage exceeds certain pre-established milestones such as 50%, 80%, 90% and 100%, among other suggestions, so that they can avoid bill shocks.

The deadline for written comments on the consultation paper is 23 June, while counter-comments may be submitted by 7 July.

