Trai to roll out caller ID system to rival Truecaller in 3 weeks

Trai to roll out caller ID system to rival Truecaller in 3 weeks3 min read . 01:01 AM IST
- The mobile phone caller identity system will be verified with know-your-customer details
NEW DELHI :The telecom regulator is set to roll out its mobile phone caller identity system—verified by KYC or know your customer details—within the next three weeks.
NEW DELHI :The telecom regulator is set to roll out its mobile phone caller identity system—verified by KYC or know your customer details—within the next three weeks.
It will also explore new regulation keeping in view the “scenario of multiple screens, same content", P.D. Vaghela, chairperson of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said on Wednesday.
It will also explore new regulation keeping in view the “scenario of multiple screens, same content", P.D. Vaghela, chairperson of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said on Wednesday.
The caller ID system will be pitched as the government’s replacement for the popular Truecaller app. “Trai has conducted several stakeholder consultations to iron out the issues," Vaghela told HT. “The new feature should be rolled out in the next two to three weeks."
Vaghela added that the regulatory and legal framework needs to keep pace with new developments in order to ensure not only smooth adoption of the new technologies but also protection of state and consumer interests.
He told the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)’s Big Picture Summit, “The primary area which requires attention of the regulatory regime is the convergence of content. Today, the same content is available on television, smart connected screens as well as smartphones. Owing to the difference in the distribution mechanism on these platforms, they pose a regulatory challenge. Therefore, in the new technological world of convergence, we need to deliberate on the possible alignment of regulatory regime keeping in view the scenario of ‘multiple screens, same content’."
“We at Trai are well aware of the challenges. Recently, we have received references from the government for OTT-based services and on matters arising due to convergence. Our experts are studying these issues with a view to creating a level playing field among various service provisioning mechanisms. Our objective will be to introduce a light-touch framework that irons out the inconsistencies created by technological disruptions. We cannot have regulatory imbalance between conventional technologies of yester-years and new technologies. Yet, at the same time, we should not stifle innovation and competition. At Trai, we believe in policies and regulations that are technology-neutral." The body also aims to introduce amendments to its tariff order and interconnection regulations in line with its stated policy of “light-touch regulations" and not put undue burden on consumers.
“Trai has observed the challenges faced by television broadcasting sector and we are trying to overcome the challenges by aligning our regulatory framework. Our recent consultation on tariff-related issues for television channels (and bouquets) is a result of multiple discussions with each group of stakeholders - broadcasters, multi-system operators, DTH players and local cable operators," he said.
“Soon, we expect to issue amendments to the Tariff Order and Interconnection Regulations in line with our stated policy of light touch regulations."
He added that the Trai expects the industry to respond with tariffs and prices that do not put undue burden on consumers. “I can assure you that if all the service providers work in a cohesive manner, Trai may take further steps to move towards forbearance. In addition, we have also identified other pertinent issues pertaining to network capacity fee, multi-TV discounts and distribution of revenue share among various players. We are bringing out another consultation paper to take up these issues also for consultation soon. I am sure that through constant dialogue with all industry stakeholders, we will find solutions that will stimulate growth in the television broadcasting sector," he said.