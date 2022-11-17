Trai to roll out caller ID system to rival Truecaller in 3 weeks

“We at Trai are well aware of the challenges. Recently, we have received references from the government for OTT-based services and on matters arising due to convergence. Our experts are studying these issues with a view to creating a level playing field among various service provisioning mechanisms. Our objective will be to introduce a light-touch framework that irons out the inconsistencies created by technological disruptions. We cannot have regulatory imbalance between conventional technologies of yester-years and new technologies. Yet, at the same time, we should not stifle innovation and competition. At Trai, we believe in policies and regulations that are technology-neutral." The body also aims to introduce amendments to its tariff order and interconnection regulations in line with its stated policy of “light-touch regulations" and not put undue burden on consumers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}