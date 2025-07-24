Trai wants more enforcement teeth to rein in telcos, may ask govt to amend rules
A key demand from the regulator is to have the powers to seek bank guarantees from telecom operators, so that it can ensure they follow the rules and recover penalties in case of any violation.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), set up in 1997 to regulate telecom services, tariffs and promote fair competition, wants stringent financial punitive powers to ensure that companies under its oversight strictly play by the rules.
